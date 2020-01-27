Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $281,000 Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,085,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 181,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 515,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 65,658 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory R. Friedman acquired 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,947.25. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last 90 days.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of CTVA opened at $27.95 on Monday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.