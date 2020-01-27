Fulton Bank N.A. Has $320,000 Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FMC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in FMC by 1,215.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

FMC stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

