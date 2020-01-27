Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 910.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $81,011,000 after acquiring an additional 580,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Splunk by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 908 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,303 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,058 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $157.00 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $161.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

