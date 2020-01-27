Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $279,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $306.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $158.99 and a twelve month high of $316.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.80.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $556,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

