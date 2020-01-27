Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1655 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

