Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $26.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.