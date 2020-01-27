Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $901,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE opened at $277.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $208.01 and a twelve month high of $281.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

