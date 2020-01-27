Fulton Bank N.A. Has $262,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 31.3% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $7,627,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 58.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 102.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,535.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,200 over the last ninety days. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEN opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

