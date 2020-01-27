Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHG. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

