Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 68 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Icon were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,360,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

Shares of ICLR opened at $174.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average is $156.39. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

