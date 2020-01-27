Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.8% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $252.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

