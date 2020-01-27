Founders Capital Management Buys 1,055 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 3.2% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 762.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Intel by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after buying an additional 1,147,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.26.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

