First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,833.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,815.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.