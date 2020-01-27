First Personal Financial Services Sells 2,786 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 205.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $2,088,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

VZ opened at $60.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

