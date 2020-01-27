Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 162 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

NYSE AMP opened at $167.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $117.09 and a one year high of $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average is $150.37.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

