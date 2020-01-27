Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

