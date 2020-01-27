Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,248 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NRZ shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

NRZ opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.