Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 123.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 19.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $243.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $244.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

