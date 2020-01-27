Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 303,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 over the last ninety days. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.