Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $786,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,559,000 after acquiring an additional 231,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after acquiring an additional 685,789 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after acquiring an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,129,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,855,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 908,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,717,000 after acquiring an additional 94,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.42 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.