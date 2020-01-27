JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,715 shares of company stock worth $15,466,237. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.