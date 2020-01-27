First American Bank Makes New $6.46 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First American Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,669,000 after buying an additional 174,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $66.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.