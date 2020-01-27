Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $772,000 Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $102.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

