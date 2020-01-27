Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

