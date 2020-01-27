Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,021,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,395 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,020,981,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,719,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $465,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

