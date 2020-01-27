Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Watch Point Trust Co increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $217.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

