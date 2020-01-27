Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 294,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

