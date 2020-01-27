First American Bank Invests $14.18 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First American Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,176,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Macquarie increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

