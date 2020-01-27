Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 49.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $178.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $136.45 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.61%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.