Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 211.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $260.90 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $267.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.01.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

