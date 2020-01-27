Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $910,000 Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $457.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $385.36 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

In other news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total value of $4,249,359.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,160,419 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.