Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,727,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,361,000 after acquiring an additional 388,214 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 104,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 42.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.33.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

