Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $842,000 Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

