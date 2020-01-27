Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,362 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

