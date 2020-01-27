Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

