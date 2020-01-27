Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,808,669.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,619 shares of company stock worth $6,117,010. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $80.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 322.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.59. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $80.84.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.