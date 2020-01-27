FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 748,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,770 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 904,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 85,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of FE opened at $50.47 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

