Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TER. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Teradyne from a neutral rating to a negative rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.58.

TER stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,513.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after buying an additional 289,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,450,000.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

