Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a negative rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NYSE TER opened at $72.10 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 311,810 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 184,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.