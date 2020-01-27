Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $202.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 31.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.