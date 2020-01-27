Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Toyota Motor stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $202.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.
