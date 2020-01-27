Zacks Investment Research Lowers TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.34. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,791,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,481,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,450,000 after purchasing an additional 907,657 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 437,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375,362 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 205,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

