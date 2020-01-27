TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.10.

NYSE:TSU opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1259 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,391,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 71,716 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,045,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 279,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 888.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,311,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,796 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

