Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,642,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,135,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.