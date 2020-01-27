Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.56 and its 200-day moving average is $171.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

