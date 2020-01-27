Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.85.

Shares of UNP opened at $185.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

