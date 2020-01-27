Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $200.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.27. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11,155.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,215,000 after buying an additional 490,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Union Pacific by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,883,000 after purchasing an additional 454,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.