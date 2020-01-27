Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $240.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.68.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.65. The firm has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

