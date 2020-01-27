Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $682.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vocera Communications by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

