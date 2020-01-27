VF (NYSE:VFC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VF will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

