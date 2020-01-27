Short Interest in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Decreases By 34.0%

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 123,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 560,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 11.3% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCRD opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.97. THL Credit has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 55.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. Equities research analysts expect that THL Credit will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 78.50%.

TCRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

